Rally continues as earnings season kicks into high gear

Big tech led the charge for Wall Street on Monday as the Nasdaq 100 had its best gain in three months, boosted by the FAANG and Tesla.

Pfizer and BioNTech also reported early positive data on a joint coronavirus vaccine, while another candidate from Oxford University and AstraZeneca showed a positive immune response in an early trial.

Everyone is partying... Industrial stocks are rallying along with stay-at-home players this morning as U.S. stock index futures climb 0.7% before quarterly results from Coca-Cola, Philip Morris, Lockheed Martin and United Airlines.

