Rally continues as EU inks stimulus deal; earnings season speeds up

Europe is up 1% after lawmakers there came to agreement on a €750B stimulus package.

Big tech led the charge for Wall Street on Monday as the Nasdaq 100 had its best gain in three months, boosted by the FAANG stocks and Tesla.

Pfizer and BioNTech also reported early positive data on a joint coronavirus vaccine, while another candidate from Oxford University and AstraZeneca showed a positive immune response in an early trial.

Everyone is partying... Industrial stocks are rallying along with stay-at-home players this morning as U.S. stock index futures climb 0.8%.

Coca-Cola is rising premarket after reporting mixed results. Philip Morris also higher after beating on the top and bottom lines.

The Fab 5 megacaps are all in the green premarket, with Amazon leading the way again after yesterday's surge of nearly 8%. Among momentum stocks, Tesla is up another 3% premarket and eBay is gaining after shedding its classified ad business.

Looking to active sectors, Energy and Financials are leading, playing some catch-up following drops in the previous session.

The SPDR S&P (NYSEARCA:SPY) closed above its June 8 high yesterday. The next target will be the 52-week high of $339.08.