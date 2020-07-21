LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) to offer $500M of its convertible senior unsecured notes due July 15, 2025 in a private placement, with initial purchasers option to purchase up to an additional $75M of notes.

The notes will accrue interest payable semi-annually in arrears on January 15 and July 15 of each year, beginning on January 15, 2021.

Net proceeds will be used to pay the net cost of the convertible note hedge transactions, to repurchase a portion of the company's outstanding 0.625% convertible senior notes due 2022 and for general corporate purposes.

Concurrently with the offering, the company expects to enter into one or more separate and individually negotiated transactions with one or more holders of the 2022 notes to repurchase it for cash a portion on terms negotiated with each holder.