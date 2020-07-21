TransCanna Holdings (OTCPK:TCNAF) announces a Memorandum of Understanding with the leading legacy cannabis brand, the Summit Boys, to co-brand a series of high-quality cannabis concentrates.

In this agreement, Lyfted Farms, a TransCanna subsidiary, will supply cannabis flower to the Summit Boys for processing into a line of popular cannabis concentrates branded as 'Caviar.'

The agreement was announced following the news that the company was awarded its final operating license for the 196,000 square foot Daly Facility by the California Bureau of Cannabis Control on July 10.