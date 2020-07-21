Armada Hoffler's July rent collection exceeds prior months

  • Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) has collected 91% of total monthly portfolio rents due for July, exceeding the prior full month’s collection rate of 90% for June and 86% for May.
  • Office tenants have paid 100%, multifamily tenants have paid 95% and retail tenants have paid 82%.
  • Our rent collections continue to trend upward through the first half of July and we anticipate finishing the month with over 95% of our portfolio rents collected,” said Louis Haddad, President and Chief Executive Officer.
  • Press release
