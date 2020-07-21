The U.K. will "bear the consequences if it insists on going down the wrong road," said a Chinese embassy spokesman after Britain announced it would suspend extraditions and arms sales to Hong Kong due to China's national security law.

The news comes as U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visits the U.K., where he'll meet with MPs who want to see sanctions on Chinese officials and the Asian superpower cut from Britain's nuclear power program.

Prime Minster Boris Johnson has already ordered the removal of Huawei equipment from British 5G networks by the end of 2027, while Chinese-owned Tiktok reportedly ditched plans for a global headquarters in the U.K.

Go deeper: U.S. sanctions 11 Chinese companies over treatment of Uyghurs.

ETFs: EWH, FHK, FLHK, ZHOK, FXI, KWEB, CQQQ, ASHR, MCHI, YINN, TDF, YANG, KBA, CAF, GXC, CHIQ, CYB, CWEB, CHIX,