OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) reports net revenue declined 27% in FQ3, due to lower flower sales volumes and a lower average net selling price.

Negative and lower gross margin in the quarter was largely due to lower net revenue and higher cost of sales.

The company generated positive cash flow from operations of $8.5M as a result of monetization and optimization of working capital.

The company reduced its workforce by ~25%, or ~220 employees, in June 2020, to align with the needs of the business and prevailing market conditions.

To date in Q4, the company has also recorded wholesale revenue and expects to start shipping to Canndoc Ltd. during the quarter subject to the receipt of an export license and placement of any required insurance coverage.

The company expects an improvement to gross margins before fair value changes to biological assets and inventories sold in Q4 due to fewer inventory write-offs and provisions vs. Q3.

Shares down 3% premarket.

