Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) reports sales improved 4% in Q2, driven by acquisitions and net organic sales growth of 1.5%.

Adjusted EBITDA fell 3% to $260M and the Operating margin rate declined 220 bps to 7.1%.

Net tons sold down 5% to 1,012.9K.

The company returned $64.9M to stakeholders during the quarter through $38M in share repurchases and the remaining in dividends and partnership distributions.

The company reinstated guidance for FY2020 with an Adjusted EBITDA range of $1.05B to $1.09B, and Adjusted Cash Flow range of $200M to $275M.

