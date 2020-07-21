Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) announces that CEO Jide Zeitlin has resigned from the company and board for personal reasons. As a result, CFO Joanne Crevoiserat has been appointed interim CEO, Chief Administrative Officer Todd Kahn will serve as interim CEO and brand president of Coach and Andrea Shaw Resnick has been named interim CFO.

The company is commencing a search for a permanent CEO, which will include internal and external candidates.

Tapestry expects to report FQ4 results on August 13.

FQ4 update: "These results, though pressured by the Covid-19 pandemic, exceeded internal expectations from a top and bottom-line perspective. Importantly, gross margin expanded on a year-over-year basis, reflecting lower promotional activity, while inventory declined from prior year. In addition, the Company ended the year with a significant cash balance of approximately $1.4 billion."

TPR +2.43% premarket to $13.44.

