Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) expects to close up to 500 stores and reduce its corporate workforce by ~20% by the end of FQ2 as a result of the industry-wide business disruptions resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

The company plans to realign its store organization and supply chain infrastructure and organization to best serve its go-forward store footprint and e-commerce in moves designed to strengthen its financial position.

In connection with the corporate personnel changes, TLRD sees recording a pre-tax charge of approximately $6M in FQ2 for severance payments and other termination costs.

In the C-suite, Tailored Brands announced that CFO Jack Calandra will resign on July 31. In the near term, Calandra's responsibilities will be divided between Lathi and Holly Etlin, a managing director at AlixPartners who has been appointed to the newly created role of chief restructuring officer, reporting directly to Lathi.

TLRD -4.29% after-hours to $0.67.

Source: Press Release