Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) is up 20% premarket on the heels of preliminary Q2 results.

Q2 GAAP EPS from continuing operations is expected to be in a range of ($0.02)-$0.00.

Non-GAAP EPS for Q2 is anticipated in the range of $0.18-$0.20. The Q2 consensus for non-GAAP is -$0.03.

Additionally, the company is revising its outlook for FY 2020 non-GAAP EPS to $1.00-$1.20 per share from $0.50-$0.60 per share on a constant currency basis. The FY consensus for non-GAAP is $0.50.

OMI plans to release Q2 results on August 4 after the market closes.