With the pandemic taking a toll on recruitment demand, LinkedIn (NASDAQ:MSFT) is cutting 960 workers across the global sales and talent acquisition organizations.

Departing workers will receive a minimum of 10 weeks of severance pay and 12 months of continuing health insurance for U.S. workers.

LinkedIn says this is the only planned round of job cuts.

In April, LinkedIn promised no COVID-related layoffs until at least June.

Microsoft reports earnings after the bell Wednesday. Business Quant wrote on Seeking Alpha today that its expects the "LinkedIn division to post a sequential revenue decline of around 5%, coming in at $1.95 billion in Q4 FY20. The rationale is that the coronavirus outbreak has encouraged most businesses to rethink their expenses and re-strategize to better adapt to the new normal."

Microsoft shares are up 1.2% pre-market to $214.10.

Related: Last week, Microsoft confirmed trimming its global workforce, with reports suggesting that just under 1,000 workers were cut.