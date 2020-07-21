Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) gains 6.3% in premarket trading, as the Q2 results EPS of 6 cents include higher provision for credit losses as a result of CECL implementation, equating to EPS reduction of 63 cents. Compares with consensus non-gaap EPS of $0.20.

Q2 net interest income fell 18% Y/Y to $3.4B, mainly due to the Walmart consumer portfolio sale and COVID-19; net interest margin of 13.53% vs. 15.15% in 1Q 2020.

Q2 net charge-offs as a percentage of total average loan receivables were 5.35%, compared with 5.36% in 1Q 2020 and 6.01% a year ago.

Q2 provision for credit losses of $1.67B increased from $1.19B a year ago.

Q2 total SYF purchase volume of $31.16B fell 18.6% Y/Y.

Q2 retail card purchase volume of $24.38B fell 17.4% Y/Y.

Tangible common common equity per share of $15.28 at June 30, 2020 slipped from $15.35 at Mar. 31, 2020.

