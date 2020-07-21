Albertsons (NYSE:ACI) attracts a wave of bullish ratings as analyst coverage on the grocery stock begins about 30 days after its public debut.

Positive ratings are in from Telsey (Outperform, $26 price target), BMO Capital Markets (Outperform), JPMorgan (Overweight, $19 PT), Bank of America (Buy, $22 PT), Credit Suisse (Outperform, $17 PT), Deutsche Bank (Buy, $21 PT) and Wells Fargo (Overweight, $18 PT).

So far, Barclays is the only cautious firm with an Equal-Weight rating and price target of $17.

JPMorgan: "We like the following about the stock: (1) Under new leadership, Albertsons is a much-improved company that is heading in the right direction (evidenced by our extensive survey of key vendors); (2) food at-home consumption probably will remain elevated for longer than commonly expected; and (3) relative to Kroger, its closest peer, Albertsons’ valuation is appealing even when factoring operating leases and pensions."

Credit Suisse: "Our $18 target price assumes that ACI can trade nearly in-line with current KR valuation on a pension-adjusted EV/EBITDA basis, but at a ~1x discount on straight EV/EBITDA and rent-adjusted EV/EBITDA (when utilizing 2021 estimates). ACI’s outsized pension underfunding relative to KR is likely to be a focus for investors in the near term and could cap valuation, but Apollo’s stake is an offset, in our view, and focus on these very long-term liabilities tends to wane. Secondary stock sales could cap upside, but the defensive nature of the grocery business should garner investor support if/when solid operating results are delivered."