Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) enrolls the first patient in a proof-of-concept trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of the anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, CERC-002, in patients with COVID-19 cytokine storm-induced Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS).

The trial will enroll ~82 subjects. The primary objective of the study is to demonstrate that treatment with CERC-002 results in fewer instances of respiratory failure and death versus the standard of care.

Patients in the CERC-002 arm will receive a single dose of drug and be followed for 28 days. Key secondary endpoints include intensive care unit length of stay, hospital length of stay, and oxygen saturation at the end of the study.

Top-line data are expected in Q4.