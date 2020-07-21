Killam Apartment REIT (OTC:KMMPF) to issue 2.925M trust units to the public, on a bought deal basis for $17.1/unit for gross proceeds of $50,017,500. Closing date is July 29.

Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 438,750 units.

Net proceeds will be used to repay amounts outstanding on its credit facility, to fund future acquisitions and developments and for general trust purposes.

As of July 20, Killam has collected 98.0% of total rents for June, including 99.7% of apartment, 98.7% of MHC and 77.3% of commercial rents and July rent collection is generally in line with the average rent collected by the 20th day of the month.

