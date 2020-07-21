Seeing the potential for revenue growth acceleration, Needham upgrades Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) from Hold to Buy, sending shares up 3.6% pre-market to $56.30.

Analyst Alex Henderson sees a tailwind from the 800G product, particularly at Verizon where the firm expects deployments to start in H2.

Henderson notes that Huawei sales restrictions "are finally resulting in a meaningful shift away from Huawei optical products in Western accounts."

The analyst says these factors should accelerate revenue growth and expand gross and operating margins.

Price target set at $65, a 20% upside.

Needham thinks consensus estimates are too low for Ciena. For the quarterly report expected in September, the Street expects $973.05M in revenue and $0.82 EPS.