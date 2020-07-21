Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) says it will proceed with construction of the $1.3B Côté gold project in Ontario, with construction starting in Q3 and activities ramping up into Q4.

Iamgold's expected go-forward capital obligation excluding sunk costs is $875M-$925M for its 70% share of project construction costs, with commercial production starting in H2 2023; Sumitomo Metal Mining (OTCPK:SMMYY) owns 30% of the joint venture.

The open pit mine is forecast to produce an average of 367K oz./year over an 18-year mine life at an average all-in sustaining cost of $771/oz.

Iamgold received federal approval last month for its Côté application under Canada's Fisheries Act.