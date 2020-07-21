Synovus (NYSE:SNV) +1.8% Q2 provision for credit losses rises to $141.7M due to economic stress due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Compares with consensus of $152.1M, $158.7M in Q1 2020 and $12.12M in 2Q 2019.

Allowance for credit losses coverage ratio to loans of 1.63%, or 1.74% excluding PPP loans.

Period-end loan growth of $1.66B (+4.3% Q/Q) to $39.91B; funded $2.9B in PPP loans, supporting more than 19,000 customers.

Net interest margin of 3.13% vs. 3.37% in 1Q20, 3.69% in 2Q19.

Credit quality metrics remain stable, with the non-performing loan ratio and net charge-off ratio of 0.37% and 0.24%, respectively.

CET1 ratio improved 20 bps to 8.90% from Q1 vs. 9.61% in 2Q19.

Total deposits at quarter-end of $44.19B, up 11% Q/Q.

Tangible book value per common share of $26.94 at June 30, 2020 increased from $26.17 at Dec. 31, 2019.

YTD shares have fallen 54%.

Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.

