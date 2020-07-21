Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) has paid its series C senior notes on July 17.

Total payment to the noteholders was $17.1M ($15.0M principal amt.). The company made payment from cash on hand.

The early repayment of the senior notes reduces the company's effective interest rate.

Intrepid has ~$14.0M in cash on hand, $30.0M outstanding under its revolving credit facility, $15.0M remaining on its series B senior notes due in 2023.

Intrepid has used the entire $10.0M of its loan under the PPP for eligible payroll expenses and expects the majority of the loan will be forgiven.

