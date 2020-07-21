Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) announces positive results from four Phase 3 clinical trials, SOTA-MONO, SOTA-SU, SOTA-GLIM and SOTA-INS, evaluating Zynquista (sotagliflozin) in patients with type 2 diabetes (T2D). All four met the primary endpoint of lowering A1C.

No new safety signals were observed.

The company does not plan to pursue regulatory approvals in T2D without a commercialization partner.

It was collaborating with Sanofi on commercialization in both T1D and T2D but the French biopharma pulled out a year ago after the FDA issued a CRL in response to the marketing application.

Sotagliflozin, a dual SGLT1 and SGLT2 inhibitor, is approved in Europe as an adjunct to insulin therapy to improve blood sugar control in adults with T1D with a body mass index ≥ 27 kg/m2 who fail to achieve adequate glycemic control with insulin.