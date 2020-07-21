Seeing "several secular drivers on the horizon," Needham upgrades Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Alex Henderson sees improving demand for 100G products, a rebound in Cable products, and new high-speed products that could drive margin expansion.

Henderson says AAOI's return to profitability could happen by the end of this year, and "shares are positioned to rebound" as AAOI nears this goal.

Price objective set at $15, a 25% upside.

AAOI shares are up 9% pre-market to $13.09.

The company is expected to report earnings early next month. Consensus estimates see $57.05M in revenue with a $0.25 loss per share.