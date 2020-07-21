Net earnings of $1.6B, or $5.79 per share (excluding a non-cash impairment charge of $0.34 per share, after tax), up 22% versus the prior year.

Sales by segment: Aeronautics +17%; Missiles and Fire Control +16%; Rotary and Missions Systems +7; Space +6%.

Quarterly cash deployment: Capex of $343M; Repurchased 0.7M shares; Paid cash dividends of $671M; Backlog of $150B.

Raised outlook for 2020: Diluted earnings per share of $23.75-$24.05 (vs. $23.65-$23.95 forecast in April), on net sales of $63.5B-$65B (compared to $62.25B-$64B).

The ultimate impact of COVID-19 on the 2020 outlook is uncertain, cautioned Lockheed, but proactive efforts and favorable contract award timing helped alleviate these challenges.

LMT +3.1% premarket

Q2 results