Pluristem Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:PSTI) provides an update on the key clinical milestones and corporate developments.

The company expects to announce top line interim data analysis for the Phase III study of PLX-PAD in critical limb ischemia in Q4.

Top line results from the Phase III trial of PLX-PAD in muscle regeneration following hip fracture are expected in Q3 2021.

The Phase II U.S. study evaluating PLX-PAD in patients suffering from severe COVID-19 complicated by Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome is planned to enroll 140 subjects.

The company is in discussions with Germany’s health regulatory agency to launch a study in Europe. The target is to complete enrollment and provide top line 28-day follow-up data on the U.S. study during Q4.

PSTI intends to complete enrollment in the Phase I study of PLX-R18 in Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation with 20 patients by the end of Q3. Top line results are expected in Q1 2021.

Pluristem had ~$59M in cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2020.