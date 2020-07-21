Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) and Ford (NYSE:F) are asking the U.S. International Trade Commission to allow SK Innovation (OTC:SKOVF) to manufacture batteries at a plant in Georgia for Ford's EV cars.

The request is being made to avoid what the automakers say could be a catastrophic supply disruption of EV parts due to the legal battles between South Korean battery makers SK and LG Chem (OTCPK:LGCLF).

The ITC is set to make a final ruling in the case on October 5.

Last week, LG Chem filed a criminal complaint with the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office against SK Innovation, charging it with stealing trade secrets on batteries for electric vehicles.