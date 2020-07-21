In an interview with BBC Radio, lead Oxford scientist Sarah Gilbert said an end-of-year rollout of its COVID-19 vaccine, out-licensed to AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN), is a "possibility" but "there is no certainty about that because we need three things to happen:" positive results in late-stage studies, the manufacture of large quantities of product and quick regulatory nods for emergency use.

Oxford scientists are aiming to produce 1M doses by September.

Phase 3 studies are underway in Brazil and South Africa and are about to launch in the U.S.

Yesterday, The Lancet published positive results from a Phase 1 study.

AZN is up 1% premarket on light volume.

