Starbucks and Alibaba expand partnership in China

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) customers in China can now order drinks on Alibaba's (NYSE:BABA) Taobao marketplace, Koubei, digital payment app Alipay and mobile map app Amap.

The new features expand on a partnership between the companies signed in 2018.

Starbucks' mobile pre-order and in-store pick up feature was previously only available on the company's own app in China.

"The extended service enables Starbucks to engage with more Chinese consumers through multiple channels that tap into the Alibaba digital economy's user base of nearly 1 billion," states Alibaba on the