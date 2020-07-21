Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEMKT:NAK) +9.7% pre-market on news that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will release a final environmental impact statement this Friday recommending development of the Pebble mine project in Alaska.

The Pebble Mine would, if brought online, produce 70M tons/year of gold, molybdenum and copper ore.

The Obama administration in 2014 moved to stop the Army Corps from issuing wetlands permits for the mine's construction after a study found it would damage salmon-rich habitats.

Earlier this month, Northern Dynasty launched a $25M bought deal financing - which it later expanded to $30.7M - to raise proceeds for development of the Pebble project.