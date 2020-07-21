Prologis (NYSE:PLD) 2020 guidance expects more positive outlook for the back half of the year.

Now sees 2020 core FFO per share of $3.70-$3.75 vs. its previous guidance of $3.55-$3.65; consensus is $3.59.

Sees its share of cash same-store net operating income growth of 2.5%-3.5% vs. 1.75%-3.25% previously.

Expects to generate FCF after dividends of $1B in 2020.

"While the economic impact of COVID-19 remains unknown, the combination of what we see in our proprietary data, the pace of rent collections, and dialogue with our customers gives us a more positive outlook for the back half of the year," said CFO Thomas S. Olinger.

Q2 core FFO per share of $1.11 beats the average analyst estimate of $0.99 cents and increased from $0.77 in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 cash same-store net operating income rose 2.9%, impacted by 42bps of bad debt

Period-end occupancy of 95.7%.

PLD ended the quarter with $4.6B in liquidity.

Conference call at 12:00 PM ET.