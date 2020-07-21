Logitech (NASDAQ:LOGI) beat fiscal Q1 estimates on the top and bottom line and raised the full-year sales outlook from mid single-digit growth to 10-13% growth in constant currency.

The FY operating income guidance increases from $380-400M to $410-425M.

Logitech says it was well-positioned for the pandemic since the company focuses on work from home, video call, and e-sport trends.

Q1 sales were up 25% Y/Y in constant currency to $792M.

Operating income was up 75% to $117M.

Cash flow from operations totaled $119M, compared to $37M in last year's quarter.

Earnings call starts at 8:30 AM with a webcast here.

Press release.