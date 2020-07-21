Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) plans to initiate a two-year global Phase 4 study, RESPOND, to examine the clinical benefit and assess the safety of Spinraza (nusinersen) in infants and children with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) following treatment with gene therapy Zolgensma (onasemnogene abeparvovec).

Efficacy will be assessed by change from baseline on motor function measures, additional clinical outcomes (e.g., swallowing) and caregiver burden.

The study is projected to enroll 60 children up to 3 years old. Neurofilament levels, an exploratory endpoint, will also be evaluated as a marker of biological disease activity.

The company plans to submit the study protocol to the regulatory authorities in the coming months and aims to enroll the first patient in Q1 2021.

Biogen licensed the global rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize Spinraza from Ionis Pharmaceuticals.