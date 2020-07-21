Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) announces additional orders in the U.S. and Canada for 177M injection devices for use during the pandemic.

A total of 190M devices have been ordered in the U.S., including the new order for 140M units. A total of 75M have been ordered in Canada, including 37M in the new order. Most will be delivered by year-end.

Globally, the company has received orders for 330M needles and syringes.

Earlier this month, the company announced a $70M investment to expand production capacity at its facilities in Nebraska.