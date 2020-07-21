Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) has reached a milestone with the shipment of over 150M bulk acoustic wave (BAW) filter-enabled modules for 5G mobile solutions.

“This key achievement marks the success of our long-term investment, commitment and strategy as a company – driving towards world-class BAW technology and performance,” said Joel King, senior vice president and general manager of Mobile Solutions at Skyworks. “Coupled with our industry-leading TC-SAW capabilities, the addition of high-performance BAW delivers to our customers a truly differentiated RF front-end solution, with an architecture that aggressively scales across other platforms.”

Shares up 1.6% premarket.

Press release