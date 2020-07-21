Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) tops profit estimates after fuel margins significantly outpaced volume declines in Q2.

Total retail gallons decreased 25.7% in Q2, while volumes on a same store sales basis fell 27.4%. Total merchandise contribution increased 12.2% to $118.4M during the quarter due to higher sales across the chain.

Based on the gradual recoveries of volumes seen since the mid-April time frame the company is now able to project full year year guidance of 217.5K to 222.5K average gallons per store month for retail fuel volumes vs. original guidance for 250K to 255K gallons APSM.

CEO update: "Our outlook for the remainder of 2020 and 2021 remains very positive as the underlying structural basis for these trends further solidifies. With a strong cash position and flexible balance sheet, Murphy USA remains well positioned to accelerate its balanced strategic capital allocation priorities over the next few years, including the previously announced growth in new-to-industry sites and front-loaded share repurchase program."

Shares of Murphy USA are up 3.45% in premarket action to $121.98.

Previously: Murphy USA EPS beats by $0.58, misses on revenue (July 21)