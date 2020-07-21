MyoKardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) has collaborated with Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC), to discover, develop and commercialize novel targeted therapies for genetic cardiomyopathies.

Under the agreement, MyoKardia will use Fulcrum’s proprietary target discovery engine to identify therapeutics that control expression of genes, which are known to be underlying drivers of genetic cardiomyopathies.

MyoKardia will be responsible for all development and commercialization activities, and will have global rights to, any potential therapeutics.

Fulcrum will receive $12.5M at the close and potential milestone payments of and additional research reimbursement of up to $302.5M for a first product.

If MyoKardia chooses to develop and commercialize products directed to additional targets, Fulcrum may receive up to $150M in milestone payments.