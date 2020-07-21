Despite underwhelming preliminary data from an earlier study, InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) initiates Phase III trial evaluating IFX-1 in severe COVID-19 induced pneumonia, subject to regulatory approval.

The Company plans to enroll ~360 patients with COVID-19 induced pneumonia. An interim analysis is planned after enrollment of 180 patients, with the potential for an early stop for efficacy or futility.

In addition to the primary endpoint of 28-day all-cause mortality, other key endpoints include assessments of organ support and disease improvement on the ordinal scale.

It says IFX-1 is a monoclonal anti-human complement factor C5a antibody designed to induce an anti-inflammatory response by blocking the biological activity of C5a.