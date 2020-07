OPK, NBEV among premarket gainers

Immuron (NASDAQ:IMRN) +114% on potential of hyperimmune bovine antibodies in COVID-19.

Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) +74% on collaborating for Q-Sphera platform.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) +65% after announcing an M&A spree.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) +43% as new independent in vitro testing confirms antiviral activity of WP1122 in coronavirus.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) +44% on being sotagliflozin successful in four late-stage T2D studies.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) +27% .

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) +25% on decision to enter phase III development of IFX-1 in severe COVID-19 induced Pneumonia.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) +21% .

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) +19% on guiding Q2 and FY non-GAAP EPS above consensus.

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) +17% .

Oragenics (NYSEMKT:OGEN) +18% .

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) +20% on receiving initial order for new all-electric mobile food vehicles.

iBio (NYSEMKT:IBIO) +17% .

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) +17% as BioReference confirms NFL testing contract.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) +17% .

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) +16% .

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) +16% on Carnival orders.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) +10% as enrollment underway in Cerecor CERC-002 study for COVID-19 ARDS.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) +10% .

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) +9% .

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) +8% .

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) +8% .

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) +6% .

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) +8% .