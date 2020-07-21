Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) announces the early completion of enrollment in a Phase 3 clinical trial, M-STAR, evaluating verdiperstat in patients with multiple system atrophy (MSA), a rare degenerative neurological disorder affecting the body's involuntary functions (e.g., breathing, bladder function) and an Orphan Drug and Fast Track indication in the U.S.

The primary efficacy endpoint is the change from baseline in a scale called UMSARS at week 48 compared to placebo. Topline results should be available by the end of 2021.

Verdiperstat is an orally available, blood-brain barrier penetrant, irreversible inhibitor of an enzyme called myeloperoxidase that plays a key role in oxidative stress and inflammation in the brain.