Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) says it will make 2% fewer vehicles globally in August than originally planned as output continues to recover gradually.

Reuters calculates that Toyota will make around 735K vehicles during the month after adjusting for the new information, about 6K fewer vehicles than planned in Japan and 9K less overseas.

The 2% cut by Toyota in August production is smaller than the cut of 10% seen in July and June's reduction of 40%. The updated production plan represents an output cut of 9% from a year ago.

Toyota is flat in premarket trading. Shares are down 9.44% YTD.