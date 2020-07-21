The EU this morning reached agreement on a €750B stimulus plan, which includes - for the first time ever - the Union borrowing money collectively, as opposed to individual states selling bonds.

The ECB, of course, will help facilitate the borrowing with its €1.35T Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program.

European shares are up 1% , and U.S. stocks look to open in the green as well.

It's all helping to fuel a continued rally in many commodities, particularly fan favorites oil and precious metals. Silver (XAGUSD:CUR) has been the biggest story of late, pushing through $20 per ounce yesterday for the first time in four years, and up another 5.25% this morning to $21.25.

Gold (XAUUSD:CUR) has hit another cycle high, up 0.9% to $1,834 per ounce. Oil (CL1:COM) has also moved to a new cycle high, up 2.3% to $41.86 per barrel.

Related ETFs: GLD, SLV, IAU, USLV, PHYS, PSLV, AGQ, SIVR, SGOL, UGLD, BAR, UGL

Precious metals - Silver becomes the story