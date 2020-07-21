JMP Securities drops Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to a Market Perform rating from Market Outperform on a valuation call following the 293% YTD rally.

"The company’s valuation now slightly exceeds the $1,500 price target that we established recently, and we believe that any intermediate-term success that TSLA might discuss during its earnings call tomorrow is now fairly reflected in the stock price. We continue to believe that TSLA can become a $100 billion car company by 2025, but we cannot arrive at a reasonable basis for arguing that the stock should be valued above current levels, even considering our fundamental outlook," updates the firm.