The companies say the strategic partnership will "help accelerate digital transformation and strengthen real-time data security for enterprises, with a focus on regulated industries."

IBM (NYSE:IBM) will certify and deliver Adobe's (NASDAQ:ADBE) Experience Manager to run on Red Hat OpenShift, allowing clients to host, access, and manage data in a hybrid cloud environment.

Adobe Experience Manager will also become a part of IBM's Cloud for Financial Services, which will help financial clients meet security and regulatory requirements.

IBM's business design arm IBM iX will extend its offerings across all of Adobe's core enterprise applications.