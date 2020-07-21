TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) has won a new BOHA! agreement with one of the largest regional convenience store operators.

The company expects to deploy the BOHA! system in six of their approximate 300 locations to start and gradually expand to all food service locations by the end of 2022.

These BOHA! apps will allow the customer to record temperatures of prepared food items, digitize HACCP logs, review data and analytics remotely, and automatically monitor the temperature of food and beverage holding units in-store.

TransAct estimates total annual recurring revenue per unit per site will be at least $500 per year.