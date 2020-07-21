Needham says it walked away from meetings with Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) with better clarity on the company's exposure to states that have recently had an uptick in Covid cases, the outlook for gross margin and SG&A, underlying trends for the wholesale channel and category performance.

"Net, we continue to expect challenging trends through 2020 but also believe this is consensus view. We maintain our Buy rating as we anticipate a better 2021 on easy comparisons, pent-up demand for travel/resort, and better traction for OXM’s growth driver across each of its brands," summarizes the firm.

Needham keeps a Buy rating on OXM and price target of $62.