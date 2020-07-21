Vale (NYSE:VALE) says Q2 iron ore production rose 5.5% Y/Y and 13.4% Q/Q to 67.6M metric tons and maintains guidance for full-year iron ore fines production, despite the impact of the coronavirus.

Vale sees FY 2020 iron ore fines production of 310M-330M mt but with the most probable scenario for output coming in at the lower end of the range.

The company says iron ore fines production accelerated towards the end of Q2, with June production at 25.1M mt, a 23% increase vs. the previous five-month average.

Vale says its S11D mine reached an annualized run rate of 91M mt in June, which should continue to improve in H2.

But the company reduced its guidance for FY 2020 pellet production to 30M-35M mt from 35M-40M mt.

Iron ore prices recently surged to their highest level in nearly a year, above $111/ton, helped by a shortage of world supply as China reopens its economy.