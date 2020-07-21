Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) announced the acquisition of 100% of PEBMED share capital, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Afya Participações S.A for R$132.9M.

The purchase price was through the assumption of estimated net debt of R$7.1M, of which 86.8% was paid in cash, and 13.2% was paid in Afya’s stock. The price multiple is equivalent to 4x PEBMED’s annual recurring revenue.

Through its products Whitebook, Nursebook and Portal PEBMED, PEBMED offers content and clinical decision applications for better performance of the healthcare professional.

Entering a new segment, Afya will be able to contribute to the development and expansion of Afya Digital thereby increasing its monthly active users and bringing active physicians to its platform.