Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) announces the appointment of Lowell Robinson to the board as part of a cooperation agreement with large stakeholder Outerbridge.

Pursuant to the cooperation agreement, Outerbridge will vote all of its shares in favor of all the persons nominated by the board to serve as directors, which will include Robinson. Additionally, the company has agreed to nominate Zachary Levenick as a director candidate for election at the 2020 annual meeting. Outerbridge has also agreed to abide by certain customary standstill provisions.

Barnes & Noble Education has been facing the board challenge for a few months.

BNED +1.37% premarket to $2.22.

Source: Press Release