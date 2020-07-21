Under a U.S. pilot program, Uber (NYSE:UBER) Eats will allow restaurants to add online ordering to their websites for either pickup or delivery.

Uber will waive pickup order commissions for participating restaurants through year's end.

The company also launches the restaurant-facing Uber Eats Restaurant Manager app, which includes sales analytics and customer communication channels.

Retaining and attracting new restaurants to the Eats platform is more important than ever after the coronavirus took a bite out of Uber's ride-share business.

Food delivery orders have boomed during the pandemic, but the businesses aren't profitable and face steep competition even with the recent market consolidation (Just Eat-Grubhub, Uber-Postmates.)