Mindsay and Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) announced the official launch of a customer service automation solution for airlines, online travel agencies (OTAs) and travel management companies (TMCs).

Mindsay leads in conversational AI for the travel industry.

Mindsay's AI virtual agents are fully connected with Sabre's APIs, giving them the ability to automatically resolve a variety of requests.

The integration allows travel companies to automatically resolve up to 70% of customer requests.

Kilroy is the first travel company to use Mindsay, Sabre, and Zendesk to automate a variety of customer requests.