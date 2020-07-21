Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) rises ~35% PM in reaction to independent laboratory testing that confirms antiviral activity of WP1122 against coronavirus.

The testing compared the therapeutic effects of 2-DG (the active ingredient in WP1122) alone with those of WP1122, a 2-DG prodrug.

Additionally, the Company has also contracted with the independent lab to conduct preclinical toxicology testing, which is currently under way.

Last month, the company announced repeat testing of candidate WP1122 confirmed its antiviral potential.

WP1122 is a prodrug of 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG). WP1122 is only metabolized once it is inside the cell, enabling much higher tissue and organ concentrations of 2-DG.